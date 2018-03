× York man injured in early morning shooting

YORK, Pa — One man is injured after an early morning shooting in York City according to police.

Police were called to Clarke Avenue and State Street around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

The targeted victim, Ethan Fountain, 23, was shot multiple times and taken to Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department.