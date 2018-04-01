Early snow then brightening skies for Monday, chilly too

APRIL SNOW NO JOKE

Tonight light rain/snow mix overspreads the area after midnight. Any mix transitions quickly to all snow after 2am. The heaviest snow falls between 2 AM and 7AM then begins to taper west to east. A few lingering snow showers possible in the east as late as 10 AM but most see the precipitation end earlier. Expected snowfall accumulations range from 2 to 4 inches. Some isolated amounts could

approach 5 inches. The record snowfall for April 2nd is 0.3 set back in 1911. Morning lows are in the lower 30s with afternoon readings are well below average in the middle 40s. Most of the snow should melt during the late day hours. Skies brighten for a few hours before clouds thicken back up ahead of our next frontal system. Rain showers arrive early Tuesday and continue for much of the day. Temperatures slowly climb to lower 50s by late evening, and will continue to rise overnight. Showers fall overnight into early Wednesday before ending. With mild readings in the lower 50s early, temperatures spike to near 60 degrees before falling back during the afternoon. Breezy conditions kick in too. Chilly air returns for Thursday. And, the sunshine doesn’t hang around, as cold air in the upper levels interacts with early sunshine, producing afternoon cloud cover, and holding temperatures in the lower and middles 40s The breeze is around another day adding to the chill. Some timing issues on the modeling with the next front. Can’t rule out a few isolated showers Friday, otherwise, a majority of the day is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures plummet to below average readings over the weekend. And, we are tracking another round of winter precipitation.

NEXT WEEKEND

April warmth is no where in sight for the weekend. Highs are only in the lower 40s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A few rain and snow showers are possible. There are significant differences on the modeling as to what happens over the weekend. We’ll continue to monitor and bring you updates daily. Either way, temperatures Sunday are not much warmer in the middle 40s under partly sunny skies. Average highs are in the upper 50s this time of the year.



