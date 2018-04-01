Hanover resident dies following crash in Adams County
READING TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — An 85 year-old Hanover man is dead following a 2-vehicle crash in Adams County on Saturday.
According to State Police Gettysburg, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Berlin Road and Peepytown Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A vehicle driven by Roy Myers, 85, was at a stop sign on Peepytown Road and pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Hanover resident on East Berlin Road.
Myers was taken to York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
An 85 year-old passenger in Myers’ vehicle sustained unknown injuries and was taken to York Hospital.