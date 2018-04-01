Local families take a ride on the Bunny Train on Easter Sunday

STRASBURG, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Some local families took a different approach to their Easter celebrations on Sunday.

Hundreds of people boarded the Strasburg Railroad for its annual Bunny Train Ride.

The 45-minute ride gave families a scenic view, a delicious Easter dinner, activities and the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Those who turned out say it was a wonderful day to just be with their loved ones.

” We had a lot of fun seeing all the farmland, the animals, the trip was informative, and he had a lot of fun pointing out the cows and the horses and of course the Easter Bunny,” said Ashley Donaghy, who took the train ride.

Stephanie Wasmaski, who attended with her family said, “It was just nice to have the time for the four of us and relax and enjoy the scenery and have someone else take care of everything so we just enjoy each other.”

The Strasburg Railroad expected about 1,000 people to attend. The Easter ride has been offered for more than 50-years.