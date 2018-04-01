Vehicle crashes into Hamilton Township municipal building

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A car crashed into the Hamilton Township Municipal building early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the municipal building in the 200 block of Hamilton Township early Saturday morning for a vehicle into a building.

When crews arrived, the driver was already out of the car.

The building sustained moderate damage.

The Board of Supervisors meeting originally scheduled for Monday night has been rescheduled for Monday, April 16th according to a township official.