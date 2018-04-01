× Woman swims through creek in effort to flee police

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Pottsgrove woman is in jail after she fled from police serving a warrant.

State Police in Lancaster tried to serve 2 active felony and misdemeanor warrants for Stephanie Besash,35, Pottsgrove, on March 22.

When police tried to make contact with Besash in the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway East that night, she fled.

Police say she ran through several backyards, and even swam through a creek in an effort to escape law enforcement. Police subsequently took her into custody a short time later.

Stephanie Besash is charged with resisting arrest and false ID to law enforcement.

She was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $7,000 cash bail.