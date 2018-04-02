× At least one person taken to the hospital after crash in Paradise Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital and all lanes in both directions were closed on Route 30 in Paradise Township after a crash involving a truck and car.

Crews are still on the scene of the crash that occurred near Vintage Road and Hensel Road.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that at least one person was taken to the hospital, but couldn’t confirm the amount of people or extent of injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.

All lanes are CLOSED on US 30 in both directions between Vintage Rd & Hensel Rd due to accident activity. — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 2, 2018

Crews are still on the scene of a crash involving a truck and car on Rt. 30 in Paradise Twp. They are towing away both cars @fox43 pic.twitter.com/HwNG6v1O1A — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 2, 2018

Early morning accident closed US 30 in both direction near Slaymaker Hill Rd – The accident is now in the clearing stages. https://t.co/UuWkHDczoh — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 2, 2018

FOX43 has a crew on the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.