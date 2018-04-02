At least one person taken to the hospital after crash in Paradise Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital and all lanes in both directions were closed on Route 30 in Paradise Township after a crash involving a truck and car.
Crews are still on the scene of the crash that occurred near Vintage Road and Hensel Road.
Emergency dispatch confirmed that at least one person was taken to the hospital, but couldn’t confirm the amount of people or extent of injuries.
State police are investigating the crash.
