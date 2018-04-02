Bethesda Mission welcomes more than 150 for Easter dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg held it's yearly Easter Dinner on Sunday.

The organization welcomed anyone who was in need of a hot meal. Organizers say the event requires lots of preparation. For those who live or work at the facility, and helped with the planning, they were happy to put the time in to honor their Lord.

"It also gives us the opportunity like Christ did and give back to the people in need of something to eat," said House Supervisor Lawrence McNeil.

Shaka Owens lives at the shelter and helped prepare the meal. He said, "I am just so overjoyed to be out there helping out."

The Bethesda Mission was able to feed more than 150-people with food that was donated from the greater Harrisburg community.