Chilly with morning light drizzle then rain showers for Tuesday

Skies are partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling through the 40s. Overnight, clouds thicken up and light drizzle develops during the morning. Light to moderate rain expected into the afternoon before tapering off during the evening. Temperatures move out of the 30s into the 40s through the day. Temperatures may range from the mid and upper 40s to the north, to lower 50s farther south along the state line. Foggy conditions develop overnight into Wednesday. Light showers return for the morning, and as a cold front swings through, another round of rain arrives around lunch time. Readings are mild in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Drier air works in, on gusty northwest winds, during the evening with high pressure settling in overnight into Thursday. The day brings partly sunny skies, and very chilly temperatures in the middle 40s. The next system brings a few rain and snow showers to end the week Friday. It’s a cold morning in the 30s followed by mostly cloudy skies. Readings may sneak into the lower 50s before much colder, and more unseasonable temperatures head in for the weekend.

It won’t feel like April the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to be 15 degrees colder than averages. Plenty of cloud cover and a threat for snow showers early Saturday, keeps highs in the lower 40s. High presssure builds in late Saturday into the second half of the weekend bringing sunnier skies. Sunday highs again are chilly, in the lower to middle 40s. Rain and or snow chances return for Monday. Readings still falling well short of typical April averages.



