No injuries suffered after house fire sparks in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a house fire sparked on Monday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 6600 block of Springford Terrace in Lower Paxton Township.

Officials say that everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

There is no word on the extent of the damage.

A cause is currently under investigation, although some officials believed the fire may have started on the front porch.

