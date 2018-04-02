David Shulkin says he was fired via President Trump tweet

Former Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Monday that White House chief of staff John Kelly called to give him a heads up that he’d be fired via a tweet from President Donald Trump.

“General Kelly gave me a heads up that the President would most likely be tweeting out a message in the very near future, and I appreciated having that heads-up from General Kelly,” Shulkin told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day,” describing the events of last Wednesday afternoon.

“So the tweet fired you?” Camerota asked.

“Yes,” Shulkin responded.

Shulkin told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he did not offer to resign, though a White House spokesperson insisted that he tendered his resignation.

On Monday, White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that “Kelly offered him the opportunity to resign.”

“The President said it was time to move on in terms of Veterans Affairs,” she added.

Trump announced last Wednesday via Twitter that he would be replacing Shulkin with White House physician Ronny Jackson. Jackson is facing criticism over his inexperience in managing an institution as large as the VA, which has roughly 370,000 employees.

Shulkin’s firing came after an inspector general report took issue with the VA’s use of taxpayer funds on Shulkin’s travel. For his part, Shulkin has defended his conduct and said people who have ideological disagreements with him used the report as a “political exploit” to remove him from leadership.

Shulkin expanded on comments he made in an op-ed where he blamed political appointees for working against him in the interest of aggressively privatizing the work of the department.

“These individuals, though, when they didn’t see that their way was being adopted, used subversive techniques to be able to change leadership at the VA,” Shulkin said. “That’s the issue that I have concerns with.”