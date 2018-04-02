Dry fire hydrants help rural departments fight fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knocking down flames is only half the battle for firefighters at the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

“Fire spreads very quickly, and time is of the essence. So if i have a water supply that is much closer, i’m going to utilize that water supply,” said Chief Ira Walker, Eureka Fire Department.

In a rural area like Stewartstown, standard hydrants are not always accessible, making fighting fires here that much more difficult.

But a $7,500 boost from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is giving the fire department a new resource to prepare for anything.

“It’s pretty simple. We have a rope bag here. We simply detach the rope bag from the eyelet here. Get our rope out. We lift it up and down in the stream,” said Chief Walker.

It’s called a dry fire hydrant. The idea is to pump water from nearby sources when hydrants aren’t easily accessible.

It’s so easy, one person can set it up on their own.

“I get my suction pipe in place, hook it up to the apparatus, and in a matter of 45 seconds I can draw water from the stream or static supply into the apparatus and pump it to the fire scene,” said Chief Walker.

Of course, a standard hydrant is the preferred option. But Chief Walker says at the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department, they are pros at rural water supply.

“You can’t have too many tools in the tool box in the fire service, so again, this just adds to our tool box.”

Chief Walker tells us the dry hydrants were installed on bridges so they can withstand any weather condition, including soft ground.

They were also placed by water sources with deep water so they will be able to pump as much as one thousand gallons in a minute.