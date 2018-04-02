× General Authority announces King Street garage lighting upgrades in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The King Street Parking Garage in Downtown York is going green, thanks to new LED lighting that will save thousands of dollars annually while improving the overall lighting in a key parking facility for the city’s business district.

The city has begun upgrades to all exterior and interior lighting in the King Street Garage, which holds 541 vehicles and serves hundreds of people each day. The City of York’s General Authority, which operates parking facilities in the city, approved the $50,547 project earlier this year.

“This project is a fiscal winner for York. We anticipate the project will pay for itself in less than four years, thanks to savings from energy consumption, reduced maintenance costs and longer equipment life,” said Kim Lentz, Chair of the General Authority. “The King Street Garage’s overall lighting will also improve, making the garage a safer and more welcoming facility for people who live, work and visit Downtown York.”

With LED lighting replacing outdated sodium dome style fixtures, the project will save an estimated $11,500 a year. The General Authority will also receive a rebate of more than $7,600 from Met-Ed.

The General Authority expects the lighting installation will take 30 to 60 days. Work will occur during the nighttime hours to limit disruption to garage patrons.

The King Street Garage lighting project will replace 70-watt sodium light fixtures with 30-watt LED lights with occupancy sensors and daylight sensors, while 150-watt sodium lights will be replaced with 54-watt LED lights. LED lights will also replace all incandescent exit signs, as well as two fluorescent strip lights.

The lighting project also complements ongoing activities to improve Mason Avenue, an important pedestrian route that links the rabbittransit station and York County parking lots with The Yorktowne Hotel, two county government buildings and tens of millions of dollars of retail, residential and commercial investment in the unit block of West Market Street.

“RSDC has improved the rear of its properties on Mason Avenue, while The Wolf Center, Fulton Bank and 18 South George and Verizon have either installed new lighting or will do soon,” said Silas Chamberlin, Chief Executive Officer of Downtown Inc, York’s downtown improvement organization. “Downtown Inc also installed security cameras covering portions of Cherry Lane and Mason Avenue to account for increased pedestrian and business patron use. I applaud the General Authority for making this smart investment. It will benefit both its property and our downtown.”

The General Authority plans similar lighting improvements for the Philadelphia Street Garage later this year.

SOURCE: City of York