× I-83 shut down near Exit 45 (Paxtang) in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A crash has shut down Interstate 83 near Exit 45 (Paxtang) in Dauphin County.

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. at mile marker 45.5, according to PennDOT.

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 northbound at Mile Post: 45.5. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 2, 2018

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 southbound at Mile Post: 45.5. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 2, 2018

This will be updated when more information becomes available.