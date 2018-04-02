× Linglestown man dies after being struck by vehicle in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Linglestown man has died after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

On March 31 around 11:00 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of N. Mountain Road in Lower Paxton Township for a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes near the intersection of N. Mountain Road and Ridgeview Drive. The road was closed until approximately 3:00 a.m. on April 1.

The pedestrian that was struck was an 81-year-old Linglestown man who was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.