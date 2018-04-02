Lucky fan to receive replica Atlantic League Championship ring during Revs’ Opening Day

YORK — One lucky fan will receive a replica Atlantic League Championship ring during the York Revolution’s Opening Day ceremonies.

In place of the Revs’ players name, this ring will read, “RevsFan.”

“Revolution fans were integral in the team’s championship victory, so we wanted to acknowledge the ‘team behind the team’ when we celebrate that victory at the start of this season,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “Since we can’t, unfortunately, give every fan a ring, we’re going to randomly select a fan and invite him or her to be on the field during the ceremony and accept a ring on behalf of the best fans in baseball.”

The winner of the drawing will be announced 48 hours before the 6:30 p.m. game. The winner will then be notified by the team.

All full-season ticket holders have already been automatically entered into the drawing, according to a release issued by the team. And the Revs will add in the names of anyone who buys tickets to the April 26 season opening against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Though, no purchase is necessary — those who wish to be entered into the drawing can sign up in the York Revolution Ticket Office.

The fan version of the Revs championship ring is valued at approximately $200.