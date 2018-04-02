Man accused of robbing Wells Fargo Bank in York City

YORK — York City Police arrested a bank robbery suspect shortly after the alleged incident occurred Friday.

Police were dispatched to Wells Fargo Bank in York City just after 9 a.m. for a reported bank robbery. Officers learned that the suspect gave the bank teller a note that stated, “I want All The fifties And Hudres 10,000,” according to court documents.

Officers obtained a description of the individual from York County dispatch and detained him at McDonald’s, located two blocks away from the bank, court documents say.

Andre Henderson, 44, admitted to the robbery during a police interview. He is charged with robbery.