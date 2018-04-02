Man accused of stealing scooter, riding it while intoxicated

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 30-year-old man accused of stealing and riding a scooter while intoxicated was arrested last week in Carlisle.

Carlisle Police made contact with Alek Shellem in the 400 block of North Pitt Street around 11 p.m. on March 25 after he fell off a scooter he was riding. Police say Shellem smelled of an alcoholic beverage and appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

During the encounter, Shellem admitted that he had taken the scooter from a house up the street, police note. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and release, police add.

Shellem is charged with theft by unlawful taking and public drunkenness.

Anyone with information as to the owner of the scooter is asked to contact Carlisle Police.