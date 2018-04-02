× Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting officer outside Harrisburg bar

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking an officer after a fight at a bar spilled outside.

Christopher Littlejohn, 27, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges for the incident.

On March 31 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police were outside Arooga’s Sports Bar in Harrisburg clearing a scene following the arrest of an unruly and intoxicated customer.

Just prior to leaving, police observed a bouncer attempting to escort a violent patron, later identified as Littlejohn, out of the bar.

The scuffle allegedly continued out onto the sidewalk when police went to intervene.

After separating Littlejohn from the bar staff, and officer positioned himself between the two parties to attempt to prevent a continued altercation.

At that time, Littlejohn allegedly lunged at an officer and attacked him before both men went to the ground.

Both the officer and Littlejohn allegedly landed on the sidewalks and hit their heads before appearing to be unconscious.

The officer quickly regained consciousness while Littlejohn was handcuffed while unconscious and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Now, he will face charges.