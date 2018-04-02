× Man facing charges after attempting to flee police while DUI in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee police while intoxicated and being found in possession of illegal drugs.

Antonio Clark, 33, is facing fleeing or attempting to elude police and DUI charges for his role in the incident.

On March 23 around 7:00 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle that did not have insurance in the 700 block of Maclay Street in Harrisburg.

The driver, later identified as Clark, attempted to flee police at a high speed, and struck an occupied vehicle during the pursuit.

Police were able to successfully use a PIT maneuver on Clark’s vehicle and took him into custody.

At that time, police found that Clark had illegal narcotics on his person and was allegedly highly intoxicated.

No major injuries were reported in the incident and Clark will face charges.