× Metro, the retired racehorse turned painter, has died

GETTYSBURG — A retired racehorse who captured the hearts of many with his unique skill set, painting, has died.

Metro, a professional painter and best-selling artist, was humanely euthanized on March 28, according to a post written by his owners, Ron and Wendy Krajewski. Metro was 15.

“We had hoped that a new farm with greener pastures would be good for Metro,” the post read. “That maybe different pollen counts would help lesson the constant flare ups of Uveitis that had taken away his eyesight. But as the day approached for the move, it became clear that Metro’s rapidly declining health and his anxiety levels with his loss of eyesight, that a move would do him more harm than good. We decided to keep him in Gettysburg.

“Through long talks with Metro’s vet, it was realized that Metro’s quality of life had become drastically reduced and he was living in constant pain. The meds we had to give him to treat one aliment, were causing new ailments. There was no way to win, and nothing more we could do for him.”

Metro, who was considered one of the fastest sprinters on the east coast, was adopted by the Krajewski’s in 2009 — after knee crippling injuries ended his racing career.

“I didn’t want to give up on him, put him in the pasture and forget about him,” Ron, an artist in Gettysburg, told FOX43’s Kara Duffy in May 2015. “So I thought if I can’t ride him maybe I can teach him to do what I do.”

And that’s how it began, with a brush and a canvas.

The pair stood side-by-side in the barn creating works of art. The proceeds of each painting were split 50-50 between Metro’s expensive medical treatments for his knees and the New Vocational Racehorse Adoption Program, which offers retiring racehorses a safe-haven, rehabilitation, and continued education through placement in experienced, caring homes.

“When Metro stepped off that trailer 10 years ago, he wasn’t the horse we had hoped for,” the post continued. “But he turned out to be more than we could ever dream of. Metro’s last days were filled with apples, oatmeal cookies, and hugs and kisses from the people who loved him.

“He was the crippled racehorse that no one wanted. But he was amazing. He was a clown. If you walked into a barn filled with 20 horses, you would immediately know which one was Metro. He made his presence known. He greeted every visitor with a nicker, and whinnied back when you called his name across the field. His rambunctious attitude and health issues were a constant challenge, but we never gave up on him. And he rewarded us by taking us on his amazing journey. He was truly a special horse.”

All of Metro’s artwork can be found here.