Morning snow melts, but more precipitation coming later this week

MORNING SNOW: The morning rain/snow ends by the end of the morning commute. Local accumulations on grassy surfaces will be around 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts possible, especially to the north and west. The roads should remain in okay shape with the occasional slick spot. The snow will melt quickly with afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.

TEMPERATURES UP AND DOWN: Temperatures rise through Wednesday, with low-50s for Tuesday and upper-50s for Wednesday. A cold front comes and undercuts that with highs in the mid-40s with sunshine for Thursday. We get another dose of cold air for the weekend with highs in the low-40s.

MORE RAIN AND WINTER PRECIP CHANCES: We’re not done with winter precipitation just yet. Rain is likely most of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning as the wind picks up throughout the day. We’re dry Thursday with a stray shower chance Friday. Heading into the weekend, a morning mix will be likely Saturday transitioning to all rain as temperatures rise. Sunday morning could bring more light snow as the weekend disturbance passes and the wind kicks up again. The slightest difference in track will change the precipitation type we see, so we’ll be keeping an eye out all week long as the rain falls as well.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long