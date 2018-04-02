× Phillies reliever Pat Neshek placed on 10-Day DL with shoulder injury

PHILADELPHIA– One of the Phillies’ best relievers was not able to pitch this weekend, and has landed on the disabled list.

P Pat Neshek, 37, was expected to make his 2018 debut this past weekend, but was unavailable for Opening Day on Thursday with reported shoulder pain.

The next day, multiple reports said that Neshek had suffered a shoulder strain and he told Philly.com’s Matt Breen that the injury “could be something serious.”

Neshek pitched the first half of the 2017 season with the Phillies, totaling a 1.12 ERA over 40.1 innings.

He was traded to the Colorado Rockies before last year’s Trade Deadline, and decided to return to Philadelphia on a two-year deal this winter.