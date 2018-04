× Police investigate burglary that occurred at Frog Switch in Carlisle

CARLISLE — Carlisle Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on the property of Frog Switch this past weekend.

Police say suspects entered multiple buildings on the property of Frog Switch — a manufacturer of steel castings — and caused an extensive amount of damage.

The burglary occurred between Friday around 4 p.m and Sunday around 8:55 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police.