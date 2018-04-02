× Police investigating indecent exposure incident over Facebook Messenger in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred over Facebook Messenger.

On March 25 around 9:30 p.m., police received a report of indecent exposure from a home in the first block of LA Park Avenue in Paradise Township.

The victim told police that she was contacted by the suspect via Facebook Messenger before the suspect used FaceTime to contact the victim.

Then, the suspect allegedly sent a nude photograph of himself to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at Lancaster at 717-299-7650.