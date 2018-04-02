× Police seeking suspect in fraud investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police are currently attempting to identify a female suspect allegedly involved in at least 4 fraud incidents in Cumberland County.

Early Friday afternoon, the suspect shown in the pictures above entered the Auto Zone on Simpson Ferry Road and tried to pass a fradulent $100 bill. Police say she has been involved in 3 similar incidents in Cumberland County, and has been seen traveling with two other females and a male. The individuals are traveling in a white Ford Edge that has Georgia registration plates, according to a press release.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net