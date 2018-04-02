Police seeking to identify three retail theft suspects from Capital City Mall incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify three retail theft suspects from a theft at the Capital City Mall.

On March 26 around 10:00 p.m., the above pictured suspects entered the Capital City Mall after hours.

The male suspect wearing a black coat and gray hat walked past the Sprint Kiosk and headed towards the center of the mall.

Another suspect in a black knit cap and a gray hat and a man in a red hat and black coat with a hood stopped near the Sprint Kiosk.

At that time, the suspect in the red hat crawled under the counter and pulled a small crow bar from his coat.

Then, he forced open locked cabinet doors and stole multiple iPhone 8 phones.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net