× Poll: Should Pennsylvanians have to pay tax on online purchases?

A new law will have some Pennsylvanians questioning their online shopping habits.

According to the Morning Call, the Marketplace Sales Act, a new law in Pennsylvania, will affect any company that is selling at least $10,000 of merchandise to state residents annually through a company website or third-party platform, like Amazon.

The state now requires that those online businesses charge a six percent sales tax.

Although federal law does not require that tax, the topic is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court.

If for some reason the online company does not collect the tax, the state will allegedly send customers an annual report that they will be required pay.

Some estimates have the online sales tax netting the state an extra $50 million per year.

FOX43’s Mark Roper will have more on this story on FOX43 News First at 4.

Our question is, should Pennsylvanians have to pay tax on online purchases?