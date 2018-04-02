× Salmonella infections linked to dried coconut

On March 16, 2018, International Harvest, Inc. recalled bags and bulk packages of Organic Go Smile! Raw Coconut and Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw.

The recalled coconut was sold online and in stores in 9-ounce bags with sell-by dates from January 1, 2018 through March 1, 2019.

Recalled bulk Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw was sold in a 25-pound case labeled with batch/lot numbers OCSM-0010, OCSM-0011, and OCSM-0014

On March 19, 2018, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. recalled packages of Natural Grocers Coconut Smiles Organic with barcode 8034810 and packed-on numbers lower than 18-075.

Recalled Natural Grocers Coconut Smiles Organic were sold in 10-ounce clear plastic bags with the Natural Grocers label. The packed-on number can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

On March 29, 2018, Healthy Nut Factory recalled 7-ounce pouches of Organic Coconut Smiles. The recalled Organic Coconut Smiles have the barcode 8 13449 02099 3 and the expiration date 6/1/2018.

This product was distributed and sold at retail stores in New York City and Long Island.

Several grocery store and retail locations received recalled bulk packages of International Harvest, Inc. brand Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw. The recalled bulk dried coconut may have been repackaged into clear, plastic containers with grocery store labeling, or served in bulk bins.

The list of locations and cities is available on the FDA website.

If you purchased dried coconut from one of these stores, ask the place of purchase if it was recalled.

Advice to consumers and retailers

CDC recommends people not eat recalled dried coconut. International Harvest, Inc. brand Go Smile! Raw Coconut, Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw, Natural Grocers Coconut Smiles Organic and Healthy Nut Factory Organic Coconut Smiles have been recalled. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. The recalled bulk dried coconut may have been repackaged into clear, plastic containers with grocery store labeling, or served in bulk bins. If you purchased dried coconut from a store that received recalled dried coconut, ask the place of purchase if the dried coconut you have was recalled. Even if some of the recalled coconut was eaten or served and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away. Put it in a sealed bag in the trash so that children, pets, and other animals can’t eat it. If you aren’t sure if the coconut you purchased is recalled coconut, do not eat it and throw it away. Wash and sanitize drawers and shelves in refrigerators and freezers where recalled coconut was stored.

Retailers should wash and sanitize bins or containers where recalled coconut was stored. Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from consuming recalled dried coconut. Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria: Diarrhea Fever Abdominal cramps



