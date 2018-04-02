Snow delays preparation of greens at York County golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Monday's snow is impacting businesses that rely on sunny, warm weather. As snow lingers into spring, golf courses are feeling the effects of what feels like never-ending winter.

At Regents' Glen Country Club in York County, snow covers the greens. It's not a typically sight for a Monday in April, especially after Easter which usually unofficially marks the beginning of golf season.

"The season's been slow so far," said Regents' County Country Club golf course superintendent Kevin Hue.

While there were some golfers out on the course Easter weekend, there haven't been many days this year people could get out to play. With what feels like one snow storm after another Shue says, this year seems to be worse than years past.

"We've had snow, but we haven't had it this late in a while," said Shue.

All this snow is putting crews a bit behind schedule getting the greens ready for their official opening day at the end of April.

"We were supposed to start aerification of the greens and tees last week," said Shue. "Rescheduled for today and now it's going to get pushed back again."

Crews will have a big 'to do' list the next two weeks. They'll likely work in the rain to get the grounds ready.

"It's not too big of a deal but we'll get caught back up," said Shue. "But it's kind of a grind trying to get everything knocked out at one time."

Even with lost golf days in March and April, Shue is confifdent these snowy, rainy days won't impact business too much. He thinks in the end it could actually help business.

"I think everybody will be out in full force wanting to golf," said Shue. "Because they can't golf because of the conditions now"