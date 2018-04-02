× Spring Grove’s Eli Brooks and Hershey’s Dylan Painter part of NCAA Championship

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Michigan or Villanova, Eli Brooks or Dylan Painter. One of the those teams and one of the former local high school basketball standouts will win an NCAA Championship in San Antonio. Brooks is a freshman for the Wolverines. Painter is a sophomore taking a redshirt season for the Wildcats. FOX43’s Andrew Kalista spoke to a former coach at Hershey and former teammates at Spring Grove that are not surprised to see both guys part of championship caliber programs.