Wizards’ G John Wall returns, leads team to a playoff-clinching win

WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards have clinched a playoff berth.

Star G John Wall returned after missing 27 games with a knee injury to help lead the Wizards to a 107-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Wall had 15 points and 14 assists, while F Otto Porter, Jr. led the team in scoring with 26 points.

The victory ensured the team, whose record sits at 42-35, of a playoff spot.

The Wizards are currently seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference and have five games left in the regular season.