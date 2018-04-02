Wizards’ G John Wall returns, leads team to a playoff-clinching win
WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards have clinched a playoff berth.
Star G John Wall returned after missing 27 games with a knee injury to help lead the Wizards to a 107-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
Wall had 15 points and 14 assists, while F Otto Porter, Jr. led the team in scoring with 26 points.
The victory ensured the team, whose record sits at 42-35, of a playoff spot.
The Wizards are currently seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference and have five games left in the regular season.