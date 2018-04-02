Closings & Delays

Wizards’ G John Wall returns, leads team to a playoff-clinching win

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) celebrates with guard Bradley Beal (3) following their game on March 31, 2018 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 107-93 to clinch a playoff spot. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards have clinched a playoff berth.

Star G John Wall returned after missing 27 games with a knee injury to help lead the Wizards to a 107-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Wall had 15 points and 14 assists, while F Otto Porter, Jr. led the team in scoring with 26 points.

The victory ensured the team, whose record sits at 42-35, of a playoff spot.

The Wizards are currently seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference and have five games left in the regular season.

