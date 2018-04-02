× York County duo facing charges after attempting to rob York City residence

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County duo are facing charges after attempting to burglarize a York City residence.

Paige Shaffer, 18, of Dallastown, and Andrew Vangorder, 20, of York, are facing burglary and theft by unlawful taking among other related charges for the incident.

On March 26 at midnight, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1200 block of E. Philadelphia Street.

A White Rose ambulance employee allegedly observed Vangorder and Shaffer break a rear window with a shovel before Vangorder lifted Shaffer in through the broken window to gain access to the residence.

Upon arrival, police observed the broken window and heard two people rummaging inside the apartment.

Police were able to arrest Vangorder and Shaffer as they attempted to leave the residence with a blue plastic tote and a garbage bag that contained a PlayStation 4, various video games, headphones, sneakers and clothing.

Shaffer was also found to be in possession of a marijuana grinder.

Both Vangorder and Shaffer admitted to conspiring to breaking into the residence because the victim allegedly owed them money.

Now, they will face charges.