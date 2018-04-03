Chilly and damp on Tuesday, with temperatures slowly climbing through the night

DAMP THROUGH MIDWEEK: The next system is fast approaching, and it brings showers fast to the region during the early morning hours. Expect showers to arrive between the hours of 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. across the region, so bring the umbrella for the commute. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures are slow to rise through the day due to the showers. It’s dreary, with a chilly feel and more showers. Temperatures are close to 50 degrees by midnight, but during the afternoon expect readings in the 40s for most. Showers become more isolated during the evening and the overnight period. Temperatures continue to rise. In fact, by daybreak, many are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. This system’s cold front crosses through late Wednesday morning, so the chance for showers continues. Even a few rumbles of thunders are possible. During the mid to late morning hours, temperatures briefly peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Once the front crosses through, temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s during the afternoon. It’s gusty, and skies turn partly sunny.

BRIEF DRYING BUT CHILLY: Some brief drying works in for Thursday, but it’s also chillier. A breeze remains too, but it won’t be as gusty as Wednesday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. We’re watching the next system on Friday, and it looks to bring rain showers. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There’s a lot of uncertainty with the weekend forecast, but there are a couple items we’re watching. There’s the chance for rain and snow showers Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures are chilly again, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. For now, Sunday looks dry, breezy, and partly sunny. Temperatures are a bit higher in the 40s, but this is still quite chilly. Monday we’re watching yet another system. It’s brings the chance for a snow/mix transition to rain through the day. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!