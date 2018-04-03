× No injuries suffered after vacant building catches fire in Harrisburg City

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries were suffered after a vacant building caught fire in Harrisburg City.

Officials responded to a vacant building on S. 13th and Berryhill Streets around 3:30 a.m.

As of now, there is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating the scene to determine a cause.

.@hbgfire dispatched around 3 a.m. to S. 13th and Berryhill to this vacant building. Sr. Deputy Chief Souder says quick efforts from search and rescue and the firefighters.. they were able to determine no one was in the building and were able to put out the fire quickly. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/SFBMlwf939 — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) April 3, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.