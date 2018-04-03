Closings & Delays

No injuries suffered after vacant building catches fire in Harrisburg City

Posted 4:35 AM, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48AM, April 3, 2018

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries were suffered after a vacant building caught fire in Harrisburg City.

Officials responded to a vacant building on S. 13th and Berryhill Streets around 3:30 a.m.

As of now, there is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating the scene to determine a cause.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.