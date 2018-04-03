No injuries suffered after vacant building catches fire in Harrisburg City
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries were suffered after a vacant building caught fire in Harrisburg City.
Officials responded to a vacant building on S. 13th and Berryhill Streets around 3:30 a.m.
As of now, there is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.
The Fire Marshal will be investigating the scene to determine a cause.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
