It may not feel like spring, but you can make it look like spring at your house with this week’s De Tore’s DIY!

Jackie De Tore and Judy Bono from The Gardener of the Owl Valley in Wrightsville make a springtime wreath with things you already have around the house.

Any suggestions on what we should try next? Email Jackie at Jdetore@fox43.com or send her a message on Facebook.