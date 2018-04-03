× Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson to throw out first pitch at Philadelphia Phillies’ home opener

PHILADELPHIA– Just because it’s baseball season doesn’t mean the City of Philadelphia is done celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl Championship yet.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson will throw out the first pitch at the team’s home opener on Thursday.

The Phillies will play the Marlins on Thursday with a 3:05 p.m. start time, meaning Pederson’s pitch should come somewhere around 2:45 p.m.

Before returning the home, the Phillies will complete a two-game series with the New York Mets.

The first pitch will be just the latest in celebrations of the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

Pederson led the team to a 13-3 regular season record before storming through the playoffs to clinch the franchise’s first Super Bowl.