Eagles former Delaware Blue Hen, Paul Worrilow, reports say

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in former Delaware Blue Hen, linebacker Paul Worrilow, according to reports.

Mike Garafolo tweeted that the team has come to an agreement with the linebacker.

Worrilow, 27, spent the 2017 season with the Detroit Lions, racking up 30 tackles and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

He is expected to provide depth to a linebacker corps that will return LBs Nigel Bradham, Jordan Hicks and the oft-trade rumored Mychal Kendricks.