WASHINGTON– A former Washington Nationals’ infielder is set to retire.

Stephen Drew, 35, told the Washington Post that he will retire and take a job coaching his children.

He played in 46 games for the Nationals last season, hitting .253 with 1 home run and 17 RBI’s.

Overall, Drew recorded over 1100 hits, 123 HR’s and 524 RBI’s while hitting .252 over a 12-year career.