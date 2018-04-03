× Four people displaced in York County house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Four people, including a child are displaced after a fire ripped through their mobile home in York County.

Authorities say flames broke out at the home near Old York Road in Fairview Township just after midnight on Tuesday.

The Fire Marshall will be back on the scene to determine what exactly caused the fire.

Crews believe it may have started in a bedroom towards the back of the house.

Fairview Township Fire Chief, Chris Weidenhammer says, “First arriving units found initial fire coming from a bedroom area to the side of the building. The fire spread very rapidly and pretty much we’re looking at a total loss at this point in time.”

The Red Cross is currently assisting those displaced.

No one was injured.