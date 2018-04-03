× Lancaster man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted for a drug delivery that resulted in death.

Police are searching for Jose Morillo, 29, who had a last known address on Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster.

Morillo has an active arrest warrant on the felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death from an incident that occurred in March 2017.

Anyone with information on Morillo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southern Regional PD at 717-945-7546. Anonymous tips can be left at www.slcrpd.org.