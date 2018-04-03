× Linkin Park is selling more than 200 instruments, with proceeds going to charity

Linkin Park fans can own a bit of history and raise money for charity.

More than 200 of the group’s instruments are being sold to benefit Music for Relief, a Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) program founded by the rock band. The sale starts Wednesday.

The nonprofit provides aid to people and communities affected by natural disasters.

According to Reverb, the site hosting the sale, the instruments “have been retired from regular use in the studio and on the road by Linkin Park over their more than 15-year career.”

“Throughout the last 13 years, Linkin Park fans have been incredibly generous supporters of Music for Relief, truly enabling our mission to help survivors and communities in the wake of natural disasters,” Whitney Showler, vice-president of operations and programs at EIF, said in a statement.

Among some of the items being offered include several Linkin Park special edition models of the Open Labs Neko XXL Gen5 DAW keyboard workstation, which was built specifically for the band, and a Yamaha KX5 Keyta that comes with a Linkin Park banner used backstage for signings and other fan events.

There also are “the Moog Etherwave Plus Theremin that Mike Shinoda used during live shows in 2010 (including during a performance at that year’s MTV Music Awards), the Amplivox S602M megaphone Brad Delson used during live shows in 2011, and several Akai MPC500s the band used on various tours to trigger samples and sequence beats.”

Linkin Park canceled its tour in July 2017 after lead singer Chester Bennington died of an apparent suicide. The band paid tribute to him, saying “Our hearts are broken.”