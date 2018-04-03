× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly using meth while caring for children, resisting arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly using methamphetamine while caring for children and resisting arrest.

Christopher Greene, 27, is facing reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges for the incident.

On March 31 around 1:50 p.m., police responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Sunrise Drive in Warwick Township.

Upon arrival, police attempted to “serve legal process” upon Greene, according to a police release.

Greene resisted arrested and had to be physically subdued by officers.

At the time of his arrest, Greene was the only person at the home to provide care for two children, ages one and three.

However, Greene told police that he had injected a dose of one half gram of methamphetamine just minutes prior to police arrival.

Now, he will face charges.