× Live will join Counting Crows on the Hersheypark Stadium stage in August

HERSHEY — Set the Wayback Machine to the mid-1990’s, everybody — Counting Crows and Live will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August, according to an announcement by Hershey Entertainment.

Counting Crows, featuring lead singer Adam Duritz, drummer Jim Bogios, guitarists David Bryson, David Immergluck and Dan Vickrey, bassist Millard Powers and keyboardist Charlie Gillingham, have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after debuting in 1993 with their breakout album, August and Everything After, which featured the hits “Mr. Jones” and “Round Here.” They released their seventh album, Somewhere Under Wonderland, in 2014.

Live needs no introduction to Central Pennsylvania music fans. The York-based quartet, featuring singer Ed Kowalczyk, guitarist Chad Taylor, bassist Patrick Dalheimer and drummer Chad Gracey, have sold more than 22 million albums worldwide — including two No. 1 albums, Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their biggest hits include “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and “Pain Lies on the Riverside.”

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday. They range in price from $30-$95, and can be obtained via Ticketmaster.