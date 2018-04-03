× Myerstown man killed in single-vehicle crash in New Holland, Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A 24-year-old Myerstown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on North Shirk Road near West Huyard Road, according to New Holland police.

Police called to investigate a single-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. found Andrew Stoltzfus inside a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole, according to a police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.