Nationals place C Matt Wieters on DL, recall C Pedro Severino

WASHINGTON– The injury bug has bitten the Washington Nationals early this season.

On Monday, the team announced that starting catcher Matt Wieters was placed on the disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Wieters, 31, was entering his second season with the Nationals after struggling to a .225 batting average in 2017.

He had reportedly suffered the oblique strain towards the end of Spring Training, but thought that he could play through it.

Wieters was able to play in two regular season games for Washington, hitting .143 with one run scored.

To take Wieters’ roster spot, the team recalled C Pedro Severino from Triple-A.

Severino, 24, only has 36 games of MLB experience under his belt despite playing in parts of each of the last four seasons.

He is expected to split reps with veteran C Miguel Montero, who the Nationals signed to a minor league deal prior to Spring Training.