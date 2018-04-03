× PennDOT: Road work begins on Route 94 through Hanover

HANOVER — PennDOT announced Tuesday that resurfacing work has begun on a 1.5-mile section of Route 94 (Carlisle Street) in Hanover, from East Granger Street to Elm Avenue, and on Elm Avenue to the York-Adams County Line.

Work on the $1,787,879 project is being performed by Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of Bedford County. It includes inlet replacement and adjustment work, curb cut work required by the Americans With Disabilities Act, roadway base repair, removal and replacement of the top layer of asphalt, and new signs and pavement markings.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Traffic in the affected area will not be restricted between 6-8:30 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., but there could be single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours.

Sections of Route 94 average between 16,700 and 13,300 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.