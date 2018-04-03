× Pennsylvania’s slot machine revenue rose 5.4 percent statewide in March, figures show

HARRISBURG — Slot machine revenue in Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos rose 5.4 percent in March over revenue generated during the same span last year, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

According to the PGCB’s monthly report, the combined gross revenue from slot machines in March was $221,350,220. The revenue from March of 2017 was $209,974,147.

The increase was the largest percentage jump in month over month slot machine gross revenue since February 2016.

Hollywood Casino in Lebanon County reported slot machine revenue of $20,004,430 — up 1.24 percent from March of last year.