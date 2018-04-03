× Pirates place P Joe Musgrove on DL with shoulder injury

PITTSBURGH– It will be awhile longer until Pittsburgh Pirates’ fans can get a look at one of the key arms in the return of the trade of P Gerrit Cole.

The team announced that P Joe Musgrove was placed on the 10-Day Disabled List on Monday with a shoulder strain.

Musgrove, 25, was slated to start the Pirates’ game this Thursday, but will now miss at least two starts before making his team debut.

The Pirates are hoping that Musgrove can fill a significant hole in their rotation, left by the aforementioned Cole.

In 2017, Musgrove started 15 games for the Houston Astros and made 23 appearances out of the bullpen.

In over 109 innings, Musgrove had a 4.77 ERA and 98 strikeouts.