Police investigate suspicious death of 57-year-old Myerstown resident

LEBANON — Lebanon City Police and the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office are investigating a suspicious death of a 57-year-old Myerstown resident.

According to a release, a deceased man was found on a parking lot on the 200 block of Canal Street when an employee arrived to open the business Tuesday morning.

Additional information will be released pending preliminary results of an autopsy, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.